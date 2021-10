SHELTON - Department of Public Works will be fog sealing the roads that were already chip sealed earlier this summer.

DPW Superintendent Brian Roach said work begins Thursday.

“We ask that you please heed the direction of traffic control personnel and have patience as there may be minor delays while oil is applied and dries,” Roach said.

The roads to be worked on are as follows: Trolley Bridge Road, Mount Pleasant Street, Laurel Lane, Cresent Street, Hillside Avenue, Myrtle Street, Spring Street, Park Street, Highland Avenue, School Street, Monroe Road, Chestnut Street, Todd Road, Access Road, Hidden Pond Lane, Stone House Road, Kimberly Drive, Crystal Lane, SaraNor Drive, Sorrell Drive, PamBar Drive, Jenyfer Court, Wright Street, Catlin Place, Ladas Place, Hawthorne Avenue, Gordon Avenue, Wallace Street, Dana Street, Ann Avenue, Murray Avenue, Sunnyside Drive No. 1, Sunnyside Drive No. 2, Wakelee Street, Two House Lane, Jordan Avenue, Anna Street, Fanny Street, Victory Street, Hayfield Drive, Old Dairy Lane, Wheatfield Circle, Pasture Lane, North Constitution No. 1, North Constitution No. 2, Emerald Ridge Road, Plum tree Hill Road, Red Fern Ridge, Sunrise Circle, Westside Lane, Eagle Drive, Heatherhill Road, Timberlane Drive and Norman Lane.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com