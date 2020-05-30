Shelton’s Adam’s House offers free grief education, peer support

Allison Wysota is founder of Adams House, which offers grief education and peer support programs to children and their families in a comfortable home setting. Allison Wysota is founder of Adams House, which offers grief education and peer support programs to children and their families in a comfortable home setting. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton’s Adam’s House offers free grief education, peer support 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Shelton-based Adam’s House has launched “Grief 4 Graduates,” a free grief education and peer support program for 18- to 25-year olds who are mourning the loss of a loved one.

The program is designed to provide peer support, knowledge and meaningful connections for young adults as they navigate their feelings of grief and isolation amid the life-altering disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited to start this pilot program because there are no other grief education services in the area geared solely for 18- to 25-year olds,” said Allison Wysota, founder and executive director of Adam’s House, located at 241 Coram Avenue.

“This age group often feels like they have nowhere to turn for help because they don't quite relate to adult support groups, but are too old for children's groups,” Wysota added. “Given the wave of deaths following the coronavirus pandemic, more than ever bereaved young people need a place where they can feel safe, comfortable, supported, understood, and bond with peers their age.”

Wysota said the “Grief 4 Graduates” program is made possible, in part, from a Valley Community Foundation grant award.

“We are delighted to support such an important and timely initiative for bereaved young adults in the community,” Sharon Closius,Valley Community Foundation president and CEO, said.

The “Grief 4 Graduates” program will meet Wednesdays, July 2 to 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Adam's House at 203-513-2808, AdamsHouseCT@Gmail.com or https://www.adamshousect.org/grief4graduates.