Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — The city had more than 100 residents test positive for COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths recorded between Jan. 7 and 14, according to state data released earlier this week.

The city, like nearly all communities in the state, remains in red alert status. In the state Department of Public Health data released on Monday, Shelton has had 2,425 — 2,237 of which are confirmed — positive cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.