Shelton’s Carbone donates plastic face shields to schools

Shelton-based Modern Plastics, under the guidance of its president, Bing Carbone, donated 650 plastic face mask shields to Shelton school district in August. Shelton-based Modern Plastics, under the guidance of its president, Bing Carbone, donated 650 plastic face mask shields to Shelton school district in August. Photo: Modern Plastics / Contributed Photo Photo: Modern Plastics / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton’s Carbone donates plastic face shields to schools 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — School staff have an extra layer of protection during the pandemic thanks to one local company.

Modern Plastics, under the guidance of its president, Bing Carbone, donated 650 plastic face mask shields to the school district late last month, days before students were to reenter the classroom for the first time in some six months.

“I met interim school Superintendent Dr. Beth Smith last year, and we formed a nice friendship,” said Carbone, who also sits on the Business Advisory Council for Shelton High. “I asked her if the Board of Education would like a donation of plastic face shields, asked her how many she would like and I personally delivered them that afternoon to her.”

Carbone, as a member of the Business Advisory Council, has lectured to students at both the high and middle school on numerous occasions.

“I have gotten to know many of the educators, staff and students and I couldn’t be more impressed with all of them,” Carbone added. “We have great schools here in Shelton, and I’m proud to participate with the schools and on the BAC.”

Smith said the district is “extremely appreciative to Mr. Carbone for donating the face shields to the district. This, and another face shield donation from Lockheed Martin, allows every staff member in the district who wants one to have a face shield.”

Smith said once received, the shields were delivered to building administration so they could distribute them. Most made them available the first day the staff returned, Smith said.

Carbone, a 28-year Shelton resident, said he also delivered plastic face shields to police departments in Shelton, Ansonia, Derby, Trumbull and New Milford. The 650 plastic face shields donated to the Shelton schools are valued at more than $3,000.

Modern Plastics on Long Hill Cross Road began producing plastic face shields in mass quantities at the onset of the pandemic. Carbone said the facility was retrofitted to accommodate the new production, and the company opened an Ohio warehouse facility last month to help meet the demand.

"We are having a fantastic year at Modern Plastics — in terms of sales and hiring of local city residents to our staff — when there are so many folks that are, in fact, jobless and suffering in many ways,” Carbone said.

“I have watched companies, many of them right here in Shelton, sadly go out of business as a direct result of this pandemic,” Carbone added. “We are all in this situation and it’s not only a nice gesture to help people where and when I can, it’s my duty as a businessman and as a resident of Shelton. I encourage others to do the same.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com