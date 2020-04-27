Shelton’s Cedar Village developers submit phase two plans with more housing

Work is picking up on the old Carroll's Home Improvement Centre site. This is the future home of the Cedar Village at Carroll's. The development will consist of 33 studio- and one-bedroom apartments, a handful of retail stores and parking for residents and shoppers.

SHELTON — Cedar Village at Carrolls is taking shape on Howe Avenue. Now the developers are back before the Planning and Zoning Commission to talk about the rear of the property.

The commission last year approved Phase One of construction at 320 Howe Ave., the former Carroll’s Home Improvement site; now it has voted 5-1 to accept plans for a four-story building with 30 apartments and 31 parking spots behind the present structure close to Coram Avenue and Hill Street.

Commissioner Mark Widomski voted against the plan, saying he felt the application should be pulled until the pandemic has passed, when it can be refiled and a required public hearing could be set.

The commission said it will set a public hearing date once Gov. Ned Lamont determines present restrictions — in place due to the coronavirus pandemic — can be relaxed in some fashion.

The first phase of the Cedar Village at Carrolls development has been underway for months: 33 studio- and one-bedroom apartments, a handful of retail stores and parking for residents and shoppers. The existing L-shaped building will be incorporated into the new structure, which will be four stories tall.

For the second phase, the new building would have two interior parking levels and be up to 60 feet tall, although it would appear to be three stories high from Coram Avenue because of the substantial grade change from Howe to Coram.

Carroll’s Home Improvement, long a staple of Shelton’s downtown, went out of business in April 2014 after 60 years at the site.

