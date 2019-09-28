Shelton’s Center Stage, BHCare partner for ‘Hollywood Arms’

Center Stage Theatre will present “Hollywood Arms,” billed as a warmhearted, coming-of-age play by Carol Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton, with an opening Oct. 4 and running for three consecutive weekends.

Based on the comedian’s memoir One More Time, “this revealing stage version is an entertaining, moving, and sometimes zany look into Burnett’s not-so Hollywood-land childhood,” an announcement said.

“With the subject of alcoholism so prevalent in this piece, I thought it was important to reach out to BHCare to help bring awareness of services that are available to our community during the run of the show,” said Martin Marchitto, Center Stage artistic/executive director.

“Building Community One Performance at a Time” is what makes Center Stage special, according to Marchitto, and the theater continues to live up to that mission with this latest production. Considering the subject matter, BHCare will have a presence at each performance.

“It is our pleasure to work in partnership with Center Stage to provide prevention resources and engage the community in a discussion about the impact of substance use disorders.” said Pam Mautte, director of Alliance for Prevention & Wellness.

The Oct. 6 performance will feature an after-show “Talk Back” panel discussion about the actions people can take to decrease stigma and where to find help for those in need.

Substance use disorders have a tremendous impact on individuals, families and communities, a press release said. “Addiction is one of our nation’s biggest public health problems and unfortunately, addiction stigma prevents many people from getting the help they need.” BHCare officials state that prevention works, treatment is effective and recovery is possible. BHcare provides comprehensive behavioral health, prevention and domestic violence services that improve the lives and health of the individuals, families and communities in which the organization provides service.

For tickets, call the box-office at 203-225-6079 or visit www.centerstageshelton.org.