Shelton’s Commodore Hull Thanksgiving Day 5k road race registration open

Registration is now open for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley's annual Commodore Hull Thanksgiving Day 5k road race.

SHELTON — Registration is now open for the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s annual Commodore Hull Thanksgiving Day 5k road race.

The race, sponsored by Greco and Haines and now in its 18th year, this year is virtual format for the first time.

Participants can run anywhere they choose within the time frame of the race as long as it equals 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). The race time frame is from 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning — the traditional race start time — through 8 p.m. on Nov. 29.

To register, visit www.BGC-LNV.org and click the Commodore Hull link.

The registration fee remains the same: $25 for general runners, free registration for seniors 70 and older and $10 registration for students. All registered runners will receive a long-sleeve race shirt and race bib. Runners can use the RaceJoy app to time themselves, or they can use another device such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit and upload their time manually to the race website. Timing services are provided by FastTrack Timing LLC.

Race results will be posted on the Commodore Hull website in the days after the closing of the race window, and will also be available through FastTrack on its website and mobile app, which is available for download from the Apple app store.

Runners using RaceJoy will receive progress alerts while they run as well as their official end time. Family and friends can track runners on the app as well, and send virtual “cheers.” RaceJoy is free to runners and spectators.

A virtual opening ceremony will be available on social media for the start of the race.