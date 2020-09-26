Shelton’s DiMatteo Family Foundation golf tourney scores $30K for local nonprofits

The annual DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament raised $30,000 for charities this year. Pictured are, left to right, Dave Attolino of Wallingford, DiMatteo Financial; Jamie Nickerson of New Milford, DiMatteo Group and representing Young Survival Coalition; Pablo Colon of Stratford, board member, Young Survival Coalition; Shaye Roscoe of Shelton, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, Julie Coyle Davis of Stratford, Advancement Director, Notre Dame High School; Victoria DiMatteo of Shelton; Jessica DiMatteo of Bethany; and Robert Lesko of Shelton.

SHELTON — When the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation was founded more than 15 years ago, family members admit never imagining the impact the creation would have throughout Connecticut and beyond.

Funded primarily from the proceeds of its annual golf tournament, the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation has donated $430,000 to 15 charities, ultimately helping more than 30,000 people in need.

“Our 15th annual golf tournament was a huge success,” John DiMatteo of Bethany said. “Thank you to all the golfers who supported three amazing causes, and to our sponsors, who made this year a generous giving year despite a pandemic.

“Year 15 will be remembered as a game changer and the time we learned how to social distance while golfing,” DiMatteo added.

This year, nearly 90 golfers enjoyed a summer day on the links at Brownson Country Club in Shelton. Proceeds from the event went to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley in Shelton, the Young Survival Coalition based in New York City and the newly created Tony DiMatteo Scholarship Fund for a student at Notre Dame High School in Fairfield. Each received $10,000.

The Foundation was established by the DiMatteo family as a tribute to Anthony “Tony” DiMatteo, company founder and their late father, who was battling cancer at the time.

Currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, DiMatteo Group now includes three divisions — DiMatteo Insurance, an affiliate of Cross Insurance; DiMatteo Group Financial Services, and DiMatteo Group Tax and Accounting.

Top gold sponsors of the event included DiMatteo Insurance, DiMatteo Group Financial Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance, MEGIN and ACBI Insurance.

At the silver sponsor level were Acadia Insurance, Beta Squared Lithography, B H Burke and Co, Burns Construction, Commonwealth Cares Fund Inc., Crystal Restoration Services of CT, DiMatteo Group Tax and Accounting Services, Selective Insurance, The Hartford, Viglione Heating and Cooling Inc. and Preferred Tool and Die.

The DiMatteo family also praised Minuteman Press of Shelton for providing tee signs; Select Physical Therapy in Fairfield and Shelton for providing a golf swing assessment by physical therapist Mark Martire; A&A Windshields in Shelton for the Break the Windshield contest and D’Addario Nissan of Shelton for the Hole in One contest.

Among the volunteers were Shelton residents Lena DiMatteo, Rosemarie Esposito, Loretta Lesko, Robert Lesko, Victoria DiMatteo, Rose Grzybala and Alyssa Zavadsky; Bethany residents John DiMatteo, Kim DiMatteo, Jessie DiMatteo and Michael DiMatteo; John Esposito of Middlebury, David Attolino of Wallingford and Zaibel Torres of Bridgeport.

“Our family foundation in conjunction with our golf tournament is committed to supporting organizations that benefit our family, clients and staff,” Rosemarie Esposito said. “We have contributed to various well-known local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.”

Visit www.dimatteofamilyfoundation.com for more information.

