Shelton’s Echo Hose book drive on Aug. 31

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 will be hosting its annual book drive on Saturday, Aug. 31. Photo: Contributed Photo

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 will be hosting its annual book drive on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the fire house, 379 Coram Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New and lightly used books are being sought for ages kindergarten through 12th grade. Before the new school year begins, Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Auxiliary would like to help The Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, Inc. and the Shelton school district fill their classroom libraries. This event will benefit the “Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy Program.”

For more information, email Kristen at EHFDAuxiliary@gmail.com or call the fire department at (203) 924-4200.