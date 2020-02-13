Shelton’s Howe Avenue getting new look

The structure at 427 Howe Avenue - former home to Dunkin’ Donuts, among other businesses - is being razed, to be replaced by the Bridge Street Commons II. The structure at 427 Howe Avenue - former home to Dunkin’ Donuts, among other businesses - is being razed, to be replaced by the Bridge Street Commons II. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Shelton’s Howe Avenue getting new look 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Howe Avenue continues to evolve.

Developers for Cedar Village at Carroll’s and for 427 Howe Ave., the former home to Dunkin’ Donuts, among other businesses, both won Planning and Zoning Commission approvals to begin work as part of the downtown’s continued revitalization.

Construction of the new Cedar Village at Carroll’s has been greenlighted and is taking shape; the building at 427 Howe Ave., which will be replaced by the Bridge Street Commons II development, is in the process of being razed this week.

Bridge Street Commons II will be a five-story mixed retail/commercial and residential development with 72 units and two retail spaces and on-site parking.

Planning and Zoning commissioners, in their approval resolution, stated that the plan will “result in a major development proposal on one of the most visual corners in downtown. It represents significant additional private investment that builds upon and is consistent with other established downtown development.”

Cedar Village at Carroll’s is replacing a longtime staple of Shelton’s downtown — Carroll’s Home Improvement Center.

The Carroll’s development will consist of 33 studio- and one-bedroom apartments, a handful of retail stores and parking for residents and shoppers. The existing L-shaped building will be incorporated into the new structure, which will be four stories tall.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com