HARTFORD — Shelton’s state Rep. Jason Perillo, R-113, will serve on the state Reapportionment Committee, House Republicans announced Monday.

Joining him in representing the caucus will be House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora, R-86, who represents North Branford, Guilford, Durham and Wallingford.

State legislators are required by the U.S. Constitution and Connecticut constitution to redraw district boundaries every 10 years in order to adjust to changes in population. State lawmakers make up eight spots on the committee, with the General Assembly’s four caucuses each receiving two appointments.

“Very few legislators have the opportunity to participate in this process, and so I am honored to serve on this very selective committee as we begin the difficult task of redrawing our General Assembly districts,” Perillo, who serves as Deputy Republican Leader, said.

“We want everyone in Connecticut to have fair and equal representation in the people’s House,” Perillo added, “and doing so requires careful analysis of the 2020 Census data, lengthy discussions between stakeholders and critical decisions that will have lasting effects on our state and local communities.”

According to federal and state law, districts must be redrawn based on population shifts so that they will maintain equity in order for each person’s vote to carry equal importance. Sept. 15 is the deadline for the General Assembly to adopt a redistricting plan.

“We are committed to a transparent and open process as we navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19,” Perillo said. “I look forward to working with Leader Candelora and my other colleagues to determine how best to reapportion our state House districts.”