There are scholarships aplenty for graduating seniors, but now there is one specifically for minority students seeking post high school education.

Female members of the city’s Democratic Town Committee — who have become known as the Lady Ds — have committed to a minimum $500 scholarship to be granted at the annual Shelton High scholarship ceremony on June 1.

Diana Meyer, member of the DTC and the Board of Education, spearheaded the creation of this scholarship alongside fellow Board of Education member Patti Moonan.

“This is an opportunity to assist students with the large financial commitment to pursue higher education as well as recognize a minority student who has excelled during their high school years,” Meyer said.

Moonan said the Lady Ds are still receiving donations for this year’s scholarship. She said that next year the group hopes to have fundraisers for the scholarship funds.

The Lady Ds were inspired to create a scholarship, according to Meyer, after seeing the vast number of generous scholarships from the community given out at the SHS awards night in 2021.

“There are many talented students at the high school who are deserving and need assistance to pursue higher education,” Moonan said. “In the array of scholarships targeting different types of students, we realized there were none geared towards minority students.”

That is when the group came together, raised funds and planned to award a minority student in good academic standing, who has been active in our community, and will be pursuing opportunities beyond high school - whether it be trade school, community college, or a four-year university degree.

“This will be the first scholarship at SHS geared toward minority students,” said Meyer, adding that the high school guidance department will handle the selection process.

“I am hoping that this will grow into an annual thing,” Meyer said.

brian.gioiele@

hearstmediact.com