Shelton’s Lane Street Bridge has reopened

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton’s Lane Street Bridge has reopened 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Lane Street Bridge finally reopened Friday, one day after the Board of Aldermen voted to make the final payment on the project.

The aldermen, in a unanimous vote at City Hall and live streamed on the city’s website, agreed to pay $110,240 as part of funding used for replacing the bridge over Means Brook. The Lane Street Bridge work payment was among a host of items handled by the aldermen Thursday.

In all, the Lane Street Bridge project will cost about $2.5 million, with the city covering $500,000 and the state Department of Transportation the remainder. The city has already appropriated $389,760, and the aldermen’s latest vote covers the city’s complete obligation. Work was begun in February 2019 and included sidewalks and replacement of the bridge’s twin culverts in addition to replacing a structure that was 76 years old and had aged badly.

“This project is scheduled to be fully open to traffic Friday, June 12, with only minor work involving removal of pavement on the temporary access road and re-installation of the gates at that location,” stated city engineer Rimas Balsys in a June 9 letter to the aldermen.

In other business, the aldermen voted to spend $10,000 on coronavirus-related modifications to city hall. The funding will come from the contingency general account and to be reimbursed by a Federal Emergency Management Administration grant.

The aldermen also approved $62,537.40 in sidewalk reimbursements to Canal Street Properties II LLC for sidewalk repairs done at Howe Avenue and 42 Canal Street that included replacing of a portion of sidewalk, granite curb and brick paver accent strips.

The aldermen approved four proposals for the 2020 Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program.

The program, which is administered by the state Department of Revenue Services, provides tax credits of 60 percent to participating corporations for making contributions to eligible community programs and 100 percent for energy conservation programs.

The programs may include job training, legal aid, education, crime prevention, day care, and programs servicing the elderly, handicapped or disadvantaged.

The approved proposals were for the Shelton Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut Inc., Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley and the Housatonic Council, Boy Scouts of America.

SEDC is seeking $15,000 for community service, the Boys and Girls Club is requesting $50,000 for homework assistance, Junior Achievement is requesting $25,000 for its economic empowerment programs and the Boy Scouts are requesting $2,000 for membership recruitment.

The aldermen approved payment of $2,581.245 to the city corporation counsel for legal bills incurred in April and May.

In a unanimous vote, the aldermen voted to purchase a used 2017 GMC pick-up truck for $25,950 for the Parks and Recreation Department and the Highway and Bridges Department.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com