Shelton’s Lane Street closure begins Sept. 3
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, Lane Street will be closed at Huntington Street. Access will be by way of the detour from Wesley Drive onto Lane Street for the foreseeable future. Work on the Lane Street Bridge bypass road, which began the week of July 15 continues. Residents are asked to be aware of the construction activities for your safety.
