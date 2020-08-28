Shelton’s Lehocky awarded scholarship

Joseph Lehocky of Shelton was recently selected as the recipient of the Andy Thiede HR Certification Scholarship.

SHELTON — Joseph Lehocky of Shelton was recently selected for the Andy Thiede HR Certification Scholarship.

The scholarship was created by Andy Thiede, a human resources professional from Berlin to help others in the HR field. Lehocky was selected based on his desire to further his career in the human resources industry.

Lehocky said he plans to use the scholarship to test for the Senior Certified HR Professional designation through the Society for Human Resource Management.

The SHRM-SCP designation is designed, according to its description, for HR professionals who develop strategies, lead the HR function, foster influence in the community, analyze performance metrics and align HR strategies to organizational goals.

Lehocky currently works in New York City as an HR generalist for Lenox Hill Neighborhood, a 126-year-old settlement house that provides social, educational, legal, health, housing, mental health, nutritional and fitness services for those in need from age 3 and up on the East Side of Manhattan.

“What draws me to HR and continues to motivate me to work in the field is the influence a professional can have on their employees and the company,” Lehocky said in a press release. “While HR can be one of the most challenging roles in an organization, it can also be one of the most rewarding, as HR can make a lasting impact.”

A New Jersey native, Lehocky said he was originally drawn to a career in higher education/student affairs counseling. While working in residential life, he collaborated with the career services department, which played an instrumental role in helping him develop and transfer his skills from higher education to HR.

Lehocky earned a master of science degree in organizational leadership at Quinnipiac University in summer 2019.

“I am beyond grateful for Andy and the leadership and generosity from the Human Resources Association of Central Connecticut,” Lehocky said after receiving the scholarship. “I have worked with HRACC for the past two years and have been fortunate enough to receive exemplary guidance and mentorship from experienced HR professionals in various capacities.

“I hope ...to place myself in a position to further increase the credibility of and give back to the HR profession and the HRACC organization in a similar way that Andy has done,” Lehocky added.