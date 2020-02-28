Shelton’s Marshmallow March on March 1

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its annual Marshmallow March on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. at Shelton Land Conservation Trust's Nicholdale Farm.

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its annual Marshmallow March on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. at Shelton Land Conservation Trust’s Nicholdale Farm.

An easy hike through the nature preserve will lead to a campfire and marshmallow roast. Hike distance will range from 0.5 to 1.5 miles, depending on conditions. The terrain is not stroller-friendly. Leashed pets are welcome. No registration is required.

Attendees are advised to wear appropriate footwear and dress in layers. They are to meet at the Nicholdale Farm main parking lot at 324 Leavenworth Road (Route 110). Look for the “Trailhead Parking” sign. If weather is questionable, visit the Shelton Trails blog (sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/p/work-part.html) for updates.

To add your name to the email distribution list for future Shelton Trails hikes and work parties, email SheltonTrailsCommittee@gmail.com.