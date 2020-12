SHELTON — State Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, was appointed Assistant Republican Leader by House Republican Leader-elect Vincent Candelora last week.

In addition to serving in this leadership post in the caucus for the 2021 legislative session, McGorty will sit on the legislature's Public Safety and Security Committee, among others.

The position of Assistant Republican Leader, typically given to legislators with a proven record of leadership in the House chamber, comes with added responsibilities during debate on the House floor, according to McGorty, who earned reelection in November by defeating Democrat challenger Jose Goncalves.

"I deeply appreciate the confidence House Leader-elect Candelora and my fellow caucus members have shown in giving me this role,” McGorty said, “and I intend to use the opportunity to keep fighting for greater fiscal responsibility and transparency in our state.”

The Public Safety Committee oversees all matters relating to state emergency services, the state police, the state-wide crime task force, the fire marshals and regulated gaming.

"I know firsthand the tremendous sacrifices our law enforcement and first responders make to ensure our safety, and I want to make sure they have an advocate when it comes to making laws that directly affect them,” McGorty said. “I want them to know we have their backs the way they have ours.”

McGorty is active statewide in fire prevention efforts in his positions as a lieutenant and deputy fire marshal for the town of Stratford and on the Shelton Board of Fire Commissioners. McGorty was previously a firefighter for 27 years with the Huntington Fire Department.

The 122nd District includes parts of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull.