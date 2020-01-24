Shelton’s McGorty to seek re-election in 122nd district

State Rep. Ben McGorty, a Shelton resident, is seeking another term as the state representative in the 122nd district. State Rep. Ben McGorty, a Shelton resident, is seeking another term as the state representative in the 122nd district. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton’s McGorty to seek re-election in 122nd district 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

State Rep. Ben McGorty announced Friday, Jan. 24, that he has filed paperwork to run for re-election in the 122nd district, which includes sections of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull.

McGorty, a Shelton resident for more than three decades, was first elected in a special election on July 22, 2014, and has gone on to win elections in 2016 and 2018. McGorty’s wife, Noreen, is a Fourth Ward alderman.

"It is an honor and a privilege to represent the residents of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull," said McGorty. "I am fighting every day to make our state a more affordable place to live, work, go to school, and retire in. I am committed to being your vocalvoice in Hartford who continues to stand up to Gov. Ned Lamont and the majority party Democrats and reminds them daily of their promises they made to you and your families."

McGorty said that Lamont and his fellow Democratic lawmakers are failing to keep their promises to the residents of the 122nd district.

“Gov. Ned Lamont promised us he would build the Valley Fire Training School, he failed to keep this promise. Gov. Lamont promised us he would work with Republicans on common sense solutions to move our state forward, instead, he passed a tax increase budget without input from Republicans. I will not let the governor forget these promises and will continue to put pressure on him until he delivers for the residents of the 122nd district,” added Lamont.

In the legislature, McGorty is the co-chair of the bipartisan Fire & EMS caucus. McGorty is a member of the Environment, Judiciary and Transportation committees.

McGorty is a realtor with William Raveis. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and is active in local and statewide fire prevention efforts. McGorty is a 25-year volunteer with the Shelton Fire department and serves on Shelton’s Board of Fire Commissioners.