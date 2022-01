SHELTON — Property at 1 Parrott Drive — which was the subject of a 2020 apartment proposal that was later withdrawn from the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda — was sold this week for $9 million.

Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office announced Tuesday that it has arranged the sale from Cambridge Hanover, Inc., to DG One Parrott Shelton, LLC, which is managed by David A. Waldman, president and founder of David Adam Realty, Inc.

“We are thrilled to acquire One Parrott Drive in Shelton,” Waldman said in a written statement. “The property has a great tenant roster and tremendous upside through the leasing of the 41,000 square feet of vacant space.”

Waldman said the site was attractive due to its central location “which provides users with easy access to Route 8 and Merritt Parkway, plus a great amenity base of restaurants, shopping, and hotels along Bridgeport Avenue.”

The site is presently 61 percent leased.

“This sale represents the overall health of the industrial market where strong tenant demand continues to drive investor interest in Fairfield County,” said Sean Cahill, Avison Young principal and managing director of the firm’s Fairfield/Westchester office.

“Although we sold to a local buyer inquiries from out-of-state investors have more than doubled in recent months after we launched marketing,” he said. He added the interest was “like nothing I have seen in my 30-year career.”

The Parrott Drive site includes a 102,000-square-foot flex/industrial property that presently houses Keno Graphics, EAO Corp (a manufacturer of industrial switches and interface systems), Vanguard Medical, and online watch retailer Zhu Enterprises, Inc.

“This transaction is particularly gratifying since all stakeholders achieved their objectives and were pleased with the outcome,” said Will Suarez, Avison Young principal.

Suarez said the new owners a “well-positioned to create additional value in a high-demand marketplace.”

This site, which sits across the street from the Fountain Square development fronting Bridgeport Ave., was the focus of an application for a Planned Development District in 2020.

Shelton Parrott Associates LLC, the listed developers, proposed construction of two residential buildings on the site. The new development would consist of 47,100 square feet of existing industrial space, 206 new residential apartments and 411 total parking spaces.

According to the application, the proposed residential development, titled Elevate at Shelton, would have sat in the existing parking area and a portion of the existing industrial building after about 51,000 square feet — about a third of the building — would have been demolished.

Those plans were later withdrawn.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com