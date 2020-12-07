Shelton’s Perillo named deputy House Republican leader

L to R: State Reps. Jason Perillo, R-Shelton, Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, and Michael D'Agostino, D-Hamden, listen to testimony from witnesses from Stratford during a Committee on Contested Elections meeting on Thursday January 24, 2019 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn.

SHELTON — State Rep. Jason Perillo has been named deputy House Republican leader by incoming House Republican leader Vincent Candelora, of North Branford.

Perillo, R-113, was reelected last month for an eighth consecutive term representing Shelton. He defeated Democratic challenger Elaine Matto to return to the state House.

“I am honored by this appointment, and I thank Representative Candelora for his trust and confidence,” Perillo said. “This is particularly special to me because this leadership post was once held by my predecessor, Dick Belden. Ironically, my new office will be the office Dick occupied before he passed away.”

Candelora called Perillo “one of the sharpest political minds at the Capitol.”

“His background in healthcare, as well as his knowledge of the building, will be very helpful,” Candelora added. “Jason is a no-nonsense public servant and that dialogue will be critical as we face Connecticut’s toughest issues. I am confident that his contributions to the team will be invaluable to the caucus.”

Perillo stressed that these difficult times call for thoughtful leadership.

“Residents and businesses here in Shelton and across Connecticut face an uncertain future,” Perillo said. “While we confront an unprecedented pandemic, our state economy continues to lose businesses and jobs by the day. Employers feel abandoned by their state government and the governor's executive actions have made circumstances more difficult for them.”

Perillo said House Republicans have proposed tax relief measures that could assist job creators and their employees.

“But Democrats need to share our sense of urgency,” Perillo added. “As a caucus, we are prepared to advocate for these proposals and more in the upcoming session, and I look to what we can and will accomplish."

Last week, House Republican members gathered outside the state Capitol building for a press conference to discuss their proposals to assist small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic.

The proposals called for a suspension of the new payroll tax scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, using federal COVID-19 relief funds to shore up the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in order to avoid an increase in unemployment taxes, and a deadline extension to April 1 for the second round of business property taxes.

House Republicans believe these measures will provide some much-needed tax relief to businesses and nonprofits that are experiencing financial hardships as a direct result of the pandemic, according to Perillo.

Perillo is currently the ranking Republican on the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee. He will continue to serve on that committee as well as the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee during the next legislative session, which is scheduled to convene on Jan. 6. He will also begin new tenures on the Insurance and Real Estate Committee and the Legislative Management Committee.