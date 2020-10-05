Shelton’s Perry Hill School community member tests positive for COVID, second such test in district Monday

SHELTON — A member of the Perry Hill School community has tested positive for COVID-19, but the school will remain open, according to interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

The announcement came only hours after Smith stated that a member of the Shelton Intermediate School community also tested positive for COVID-19. SIS has also remained open.

“The Naugatuck Valley Health Department is in the process of contact tracing and will notify any individuals who have had contact with the person who tested positive,” Smith said about the Perry Hill School positive test.

“It is not necessary to close the school at this time,” Smith said. “The individual has not been at (Perry Hill) school since Thursday, Sept. 24.”

Smith said the district is currently working with state and local health officials, and all procedures and protocols are being and will continue to be followed.

Smith said that the district currently is not identifying if the affected person was a staff member, employee or student.

Since school opened Sept. 8, Smith said there have been a total four individuals, identified simply as “members of the school community,” who have tested positive.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com