SHELTON — Plumb Memorial Library will remain closed until further notice because some staff recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.

City Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione confirmed that several staff members have tested positive which forced the city administration to keep the library closed with no timetable to reopen.

“This situation just reaffirms the need for people to remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing,” Maglione said. “With the new variant (of the virus) out there … it is more contagious, so these precautions need to be adhered to even more now.”

Plumb Memorial Library was closed on Jan. 11, according to library Director Joan Stokes, as a precaution to keep both patrons and staff safe. The Huntington Branch Library has remained closed.

Stokes said the book drop will also be closed, “so we ask patrons to hold on to their books and DVDs. No fines are being charged, since we already quarantine all items for seven days before checking them in.”

For those who were to have a pick up at the library, Stokes said staff will keep the material until the building reopens.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and short notice,” according to a statement on the Shelton Libraries Facebook page. “However, we wish that everyone stays safe.”

For more information, visit the library’s website.

