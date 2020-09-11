Shelton’s Plumb Library to reopen Sept. 21

SHELTON — Closed since March because of the pandemic, Plumb Memorial Library will finally be reopening its doors on Sept. 21.

Library Director Joan Stokes, who made the announcement Wednesday, said the library will be operating with reduced hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Stokes said the library’s Huntington branch will remain closed.

“Patrons will certainly notice a difference when they come in,” said Stokes. All the chairs are gone, and only 30 patrons will be allowed in at a time, among other changes to the interior to allow for a safer, socially distanced experience, she said.

Stokes said the public helped prompt the reopening, with many contacting Mayor Mark Lauretti’s office after more than five months of the doors being shuttered to the public.

“COVID numbers in the state are low, good ... the state did it right,” said Stokes, adding that 52 percent of the state’s libraries are now open. “The city has worked hard here ... we have the Plexiglass we asked for. And we have taken several measures to make visiting the library as safe as possible.”

Because of COVID-19, Stokes said the library will have “appropriate restrictions in place.

“Masks will be required for ages 2 and older for anyone entering the library,” Stokes said. “Social distancing is required, and only the entrance in the main parking lot will be open. If you require the elevator to enter the building, it will be available through the children’s department.”

Only the outdoor book drop will be available, as items will continue to be quarantined. A 30-minute time limit is in place.

Curbside service, which Stokes said has become “tremendously popular,” will still be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. People can reserve books or DVDs through the library website at sheltonlibrarysystem.org, calling 203-924-1580, Ext. 5105, or emailing plumbcurbsidepickup@gmail.com.

“We will continue to offer curbside three days a week," Stokes said since “not everyone feels comfortable coming out in public yet.”

No computers, faxes or scans are available for the time being, Stokes said, but the public copier is available.

“We did take away all our computers and will be introducing them slowly in the weeks to come — not only because of COVID-19, but also because we have been using gift monies to replace computers while we were closed,” Stokes said.

The library was able to purchase 22 new computers thanks to donors, she said.

Fines will continue to be waived for the coming year, but current due dates on materials will be enacted beginning on Sept. 21.

If you have any questions about the current library services, email sheltonlibraryquestions@gmail.com.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com