SHELTON — Plumb Memorial Library is undergoing further renovations — the latest in what has been a transformative year for the longtime local landmark.

The city is updating the public restrooms to make them ADA compliant, according to library Director Joan Stokes. The library board is overseeing the renovation, including fresh paint, new lighting and refinishing the wood floors, of the older part of the building.

"It is great to have the city and the library board work together to further the mission and the work of the library, even in a pandemic,” Stokes said.

The work started earlier this month, Stokes said, and the project will take about two months to complete.

These renovations come on the heels of renovations of the library’s main meeting room, updating the entrance foyer from the lower level and children’s department, the addition of new technology, and the installation of an elevator.

Stokes commended how the renovations have been done during the pandemic, which closed the Plumb Memorial Library and the Huntington branch for months. Plumb Memorial Library started offering curbside pickup and has since reopened to patrons.

The library is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside pickup is available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Stokes says “it has been extremely popular.

“People can come in and browse, make a copy and takeout books, DVDs and other materials for 30 minutes,” Stokes added.

The library is offering all programs virtually through its website, Zoom and Facebook. The library is also offering “Make and Take” crafts and do-it-yourself projects for all ages. Information on the programs are available on the library’s website.

