Shelton’s Predators earn trip to Worlds

The Predators captured the First Lego League (FLL) robotics state championship Saturday, Dec. 7, earning a trip to the World Championships in Detroit. The Predators captured the First Lego League (FLL) robotics state championship Saturday, Dec. 7, earning a trip to the World Championships in Detroit. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton’s Predators earn trip to Worlds 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Shelton’s own Predators captured the First Lego League (FLL) robotics state championship Saturday, Dec. 7, earning a trip to the World Championships in Detroit in April.

The Predators were among five teams competing in the FLL robotics competition held at Shelton High School. The team, made up of seventh graders Finn Riddle and Shreya Yadav, sixth graders Jackson Guerra, Danny Hilser, Aarav Makadia, Krishiv Patel and Matthew Quevedo, and fifth grader Evan Pilkinton, also took home the Robot Performance Award with the highest score.

Fellow Shelton FLL squad, the Resistors, took home second place overall, while the Brainiacs won the Strategy and Innovation award.

“I am extremely proud of our students and their success,” said Laurie Vogl, the head FLL adviser. “I have listed the children’s names and grades of each student.”

The Resistors team members are eighth graders Matthew Boivin, Patrick Carroll, Charlie Santa, Diya Singh and Aiden Welch, and seventh graders Rhea Patel, Henry Pierpont and Harshita Upadyay.

On the Brainiacs team are sixth graders Isabella Anastasia, Alex Mozdzer, Giancarlo Rubio and Aidan Zitnay, and fifth graders Christian Csire, Mayank Kulkarni, Noor Mahfouz and Luca Antonio Rubio.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com