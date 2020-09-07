Shelton’s Progressive Institute launches substance abuse study

SHELTON — To kick off National Recovery Month 2020, Shelton-based Progressive Institute has launched a study to measure integrated recovery coaching’s ability to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with alcohol and other substance use disorders.

The study provides more than 400,000 Connecticut residents who are fully insured members of five largest commercial insurance providers with access to Progressive Institute’s Recovery Coaching program.

“Our early studies are showing that recovery coaching programs that are designed to address specific individual needs and is integrated into the patient's overall treatment plan with therapists, medical doctors and family members improves the success rate of long-term recovery while reducing the total cost of care,” said Curt Kuliga, CEO and founder of The Progressive Group.

Research shows that nearly 20 million Americans each year suffer from a substance use disorder that requires specialized treatment, according to a release from Progressive. Despite the prevalence of addiction, it is estimated that only 10 percent of this group of people ever receive treatment, Progressive’s release said.

However, experts agree that access to affordable quality treatment is essential to long-term recovery, according to Progressive.

Progressive Institute’s recovery coaching programs provide integrated and individualized care for men, women and young adults, supporting them throughout all stages of their recovery, Kuliga said.

The programs support and measure success rates, sustainability, wellness and impact on utilization and cost of services, according to Kuliga, adding that progressive coaching seeks to build confidence, a sense of purpose and happiness that leads to freedom.

“We are excited and grateful to be collaborating with our commercial insurance carrier partners to deliver this level of care to their members,” Kuliga added.

For more information about the pilot program or any of Progressive’s Recovery Coaching opportunities, visit its website or call 203-816-6424.