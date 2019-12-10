Shelton’s Tickey joins Himes team as district director

Congressman Jim Himes speaks during a visit to Spooner House, in Shelton, Conn. Jan. 18, 2019. Spooner House started a program through its food pantry to provide meals to local federal workers who have not been receiving paychecks due to the government shutdown. less Congressman Jim Himes speaks during a visit to Spooner House, in Shelton, Conn. Jan. 18, 2019. Spooner House started a program through its food pantry to provide meals to local federal workers who have not been ... more Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton’s Tickey joins Himes team as district director 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Shelton’s own Jimmy Tickey will be heading up U.S. Rep Jim Himes’ Connecticut operation.

The Fairfield County Democrat, who is at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, has tabbed Tickey as his new district director. Tickey is leaving his position as one of Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz’s top aides for this new post on Dec. 16.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me to lead the congressman’s effort and office here in Connecticut,” said Tickey. “Jim has a reputation of being a thoughtful person and a real ‘doer’ for his district as a member of Congress. He goes about his work in a meaningful way, and I am excited to part of his team.”

Himes represents Connecticut’s Fourth District, which is comprised of 17 towns and cities in the southwestern portion of the state. One of those communities is Shelton, where Tickey has been a lifelong resident and elected member of the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

“I have worked on the local and state levels, but this is the federal level, so there will be even more responsibility, but I am up for the challenge,” said Tickey, adding that he will be based at Himes’ Bridgeport office.

Tickey had been U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s longtime campaign manager before joining Bysiewicz’s staff after her election in 2018. Tickey’s role was to oversee business community outreach and economic development initiatives on behalf of Bysiewicz.

During his time with Bysiewicz, Tickey said he visited every single city and town in the state, visiting some 130 mayors and first selectmen in his 11 months working as a top aide to the lieutenant governor. He also helped spearhead the state’s census preparedness program, working in conjunction with census partners to ensure that Connecticut is the best counted state in the country, he said.

Tickey said his nearly year-long focus on economic development issues across the state made him a good fit to lead Himes’ Connecticut team.

“(Himes) has been involved in economic development on the ground,” said Tickey. “I think he has a keen interest in helping to move projects forward that will create more jobs, stabilize taxes and create vibrant cities. That is something I have been involved in for some time, and I feel that I can be a great help.”

Tickey said his experiences will help his ultimate goal of showing how local, state and federal governments can work together to the benefit of the constituents.

As a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, Tickey, 32, has been a vocal opponent of large-scale developments bordering residential areas like the massive Towne Center at Shelter Ridge and a proposed apartment complex on Long Hill Cross Road. Despite the new job, Tickey said he will remain on the commission and continue to live in Shelton.

Tickey had previously served on the Shelton Board of Apportionment & Taxation, where he said he worked to decrease the tax rate while maintaining key city services.

As a 17-year-old student at Shelton High, Tickey created an online web design and marketing business he named Jimmy’s World. He took that experience to Fordham University, where he graduated with a degree in business administration and economics

Over the years Tickey has been active in Valley politics and community service. He’s served as the Valley United Way’s community campaign chairman as well as vice chairman of its board of directors. In his three years as community campaign chair, Tickey helped raise $3 million for the lower Naugatuck Valley.

He is a co-founder of Celebrate Shelton which hosts summer concerts, a board member of the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys and Girls Club, a corporator for Derby’s Griffin Hospital and a vice chairman of True Colors’ board of directors.

At the age of 27, Tickey was named Connecticut's Top 40 under 40.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com