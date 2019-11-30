https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-s-Turkey-Trot-hike-postponed-14872836.php
Shelton’s Turkey Trot hike postponed
Due to the impending storm, the TurkeyTrot Hike, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 1, is being postponed to Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. The meeting place will be at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot on Constitution Boulevard North.
A moderately easy 2-mile loop with a steep hill or two, the Turkey Trot Trail passes through some lovely woods and around Silent Waters. The trail is not stroller-friendly. Children and leashed pets are welcome.
If the weather is questionable next weekend, check the blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at 203-803-5247 or valgosset@aol.com.
