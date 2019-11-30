Shelton’s Turkey Trot hike postponed

The annual Turkey Trot trail hike has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 8.

Due to the impending storm, the TurkeyTrot Hike, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 1, is being postponed to Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. The meeting place will be at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot on Constitution Boulevard North.

A moderately easy 2-mile loop with a steep hill or two, the Turkey Trot Trail passes through some lovely woods and around Silent Waters. The trail is not stroller-friendly. Children and leashed pets are welcome.

If the weather is questionable next weekend, check the blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at 203-803-5247 or valgosset@aol.com.