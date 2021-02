SHELTON - Seniors, caregivers and family members are invited to participate in an upcoming free webinar offered by Wesley Village Senior Living Communities.

The webinar, “New Year, Fresh Start,” will focus on tips for downsizing your home and is scheduled for Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.

Wesley Village, a Shelton senior living campus owned and managed by United Methodist Homes (UMH), will be partnering with Wayforth to present this webinar. Wayforth is a full-service move management company offering relocation, storage and styling solutions.

The webinar will discuss tips on how to downsize, including how to develop a moving timeline, determining the different types of clutter, suggestions on rightsizing your space, and ways to stage your home. The presentation will also cover the challenges of COVID-19 and explore why making a move now is the right choice for many people thinking about downsizing.

“So many times we meet older adults and their family members who are thinking about downsizing but want to wait for perfect conditions before they make a move,” Rhonda Stasulli, director of campus sales for Wesley Village.

“If we’ve learned anything from this past year, it’s that we can’t rely on those perfect conditions,” Stasulli added. “This webinar will offer practical advice for how to start the downsizing process now and what a sample downsizing plan should look like for those who are seeking a more manageable living space in 2021.”

To register, contact Lisa Bisson at 203-225-5024 or at lbisson@umh.org.

To RSVP online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMofuiprz8vEtyLY4YipDWM_eWPi6PCJlGS