Shelton’s White Hills to host tree lighting, Santa visit

White Hills Voluntary Fire Co. is getting ready for Santa’s annual tour of White Hills and the community tree lighting ceremony in conjunction with the Toys 4 Kids Drive.

Friends and neighbors in White Hills are invited to the firehouse, 2 School Street, for the tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. All are welcome to join members of the fire company for a cup of hot chocolate after the tree lighting. Toys will also be accepted that night for the Toys 4 Kids Drive.

Each year, through the donations of Shelton residents, the fire company provides truckloads of new, unwrapped toys for families in need through programs like Team Toys 4 Kids. Santa is expected to visit the tree lighting to officially kick off the toy drive.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be escorted on a fire truck through White Hills. Santa and his helpers will be passing out popcorn balls to children on the tour that will begin in upper White Hills and end in lower White Hills.

Members of the White Hills Fire Co. will follow Santa’s engine with pickup trucks as part of the fire company’s toy drive. New unwrapped toys will be collected by the firefighters for distribution by TEAM, Inc.

In the event of bad weather, check the White Hills Fire Company Friends and Neighbors Facebook page for the rain date.