SHELTON — Local firefighters will be showing off their colorful side this month, with unique pink ribbon badges adorning their helmet fronts.

Pink ribbons are a universal symbol of breast cancer prevention and support and typically worn during Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the decision to go with pink helmet badges was made to show support and solidarity for the cause.

“We are hopeful to build more camaraderie within the membership as we stand to bring awareness throughout the month,” he said.

Wilson proposed the idea and designed the fronts that the community will come to know for the remainder of the month.

“Many of our members have been impacted by this disease at one time or another,” Wilson said.

Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III said the department and its members show support for many causes throughout the year.

“Every firefighter has a mother, sister, wife or significant other that supports us each and every day to allow us to serve others,” Jones said. “We as firefighters, by wearing these individually purchased helmet plaques while on calls, can help support our loved ones and the community who support us by reminding them to get preventative checkups or to donate towards a cure.”

Jones said this symbol on the fire helmet can start a conversation about cancer in general and of the types of occupational cancer firefighters face, including breast cancer for female firefighters and, in rare occasions, of males.

Other increased risks faced by firefighters include lung, skin, cervix, prostate, testicular, thyroid, oral, bladder and colon cancers, Jones said.

“It also highlights the need for appropriate screening to be conducted by annual examinations and to put forth risk reduction measures in regard to carcinogens,” Jones said. “The men and women of the Shelton Fire Department are an amazing group, and I’m extremely honored to be part of this tremendous organization of neighbors helping neighbors in so many ways.”

