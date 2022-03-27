Shelton’s business boom drives open space land buys
1 of3
The administration of Mayor Mark Lauretti, pictured on the Riverwalk, has purchased more than 1,000 acres of open space in the city in the last 30 years.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of3
Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti was negotiating for the city's purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road this winter.
Contributed photo / Show More Show Less
3 of3
SHELTON — The city’s booming business sector and downtown redevelopment —
in which private investors have invested hundreds of millions of dollars — rightly dominate the headlines.
But the city is more than just one giant expanding business sector, it is also home to thousands of acres of open — more than 1,000 of which has been purchased by the city over the last three decades to create a balance that city leaders say only makes Shelton that much more attractive.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.