Shelton school board OKs reduced fees for XC, football

Shelton's Adriana Franzese races to a seventh place finish at the SCC Cross Country Championships at East Shore Park in New Haven, Conn. on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Because there have been fewer meets because of the pandemic, Shelton's school board voted to decrease the pay-to-play fee for cross country to $50 per participant.

SHELTON — Intermediate school cross country and high school football players will still be paying to play, just a smaller amount than in years past.

The Board of Education at its Zoom meeting Wednesday approved a $50 charge per intermediate school cross country participant and $150 per football participant. Last year, pay-to-participate was $175 for cross country and $300 for football.

The board approved charging $75 for the fall 7 v 7 football season, with parents paying the remaining $75 in the spring if the full-contact football season is held as proposed by the CIAC.

The cross country cost was reduced because the team has not competed so far, meaning fewer meets and less participation time, according to recommendations submitted by Athletic Director John Niski.

