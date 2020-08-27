Shelton school board gives OK to most fall sports; football, girls volleyball can train

SHELTON — Most Gaels sports teams will take the field this fall, albeit for shortened seasons.

Questions remain about football and girls volleyball, since the state Department of Public Health and the district’s own medical expert favor no season or a modified season, while the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference continues to state both sports should operate as all other fall sports.

The Board of Education at its meeting Wednesday voted to allow girls and boys soccer, girls and boys cross country, swimming and field hockey to play under the DPH and CIAC recommendations.

The board then voted that girls volleyball — which plays inside — and football go ahead with conditioning and training until the CIAC and DPH come to an agreement.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said the majority of schools are following DPH guidelines, rejecting the CIAC’s full return plan.

DPH, after first calling for no football or girls volleyball, then recommended that CIAC officials modify football and girls volleyball play. Smith said that could involve such changes as 7 x 7 football and girls volleyball being played outdoors.

The Board of Education’s decision comes just as CIAC Chair Harry Bellucci announced that there will be a football season in Connecticut this fall. DPH officials had yet to respond to the CIAC announcement Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, the CIAC released a new fall sports plan that states that all fall sports — including football — will begin Aug. 29. All sports will be limited to low risk conditioning and non-contact skill drills through Sept. 20 and will be held in groups no larger than 10.

If coronavirus numbers remain low, CIAC states, fall sports teams can begin full practices on Sept. 21, with the first scrimmages allowed on Sept. 26. Games can be held beginning Oct. 1.

Football would be limited to six games for the season, which would run through Nov. 7. All other sports can have a maximum of 12 games, with no more than two per week, through Nov. 7.

