Shelton school board names new Mohegan, SIS principals

SHELTON — Two familiar faces are in new places as the school district continues filling vacant principal positions.

John Skerritt was named principal at Shelton Intermediate School where he was assistant principal this past year and Darla Lussier was tapped as Mohegan School principal during the Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

Skerritt replaces Dina Marks, now principal at Booth Hill Road.

“John connects with students, staff and parents, something that is needed during this pandemic,” said interim Superintendent Beth Smith. “John’s administrative experiences at the high school and SIS have prepared him well for the principal position. I am confident that he will be an asset to the district in his new role.”

Skerritt was assistant principal at Shelton High School for 10 years when Smith was principal. The pair had been placed on administrative leave in March 2019 as police investigated whether they responded improperly to a possible sex assault involving students. No charges were ever filed.

At the time, Skerritt was reassigned to the SIS assistant principal post and Smith was named director of special education for the district. Smith was voted in as interim superintendent in February after the resignation of Chris Clouet.

Smith called Skerritt an “experienced educator.” He entered education from the business sector, said Smith, and his career in education began as a business teacher at Derby High School. At that time, Skerritt was also a credit diploma teacher at the Valley Regional Adult Education.

Skerritt taught business education at Shelton High School for six years before being promoted to an assistant principal at Shelton High School, a position he held for 10 years.

Lussier takes over for Kristen Santilli, who was recently named the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and data.

Lussier has served as an elementary school teacher in the school district for the past 20 years. She was the administrative intern at Sunnyside School for four years. In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Lussier has served the district as the summer school program director since 2011.

“Darla’s administrative experiences as an administrative intern and summer school director have prepared her for the principal position,” said Smith. “She knows many of the Mohegan staff members, as they have been involved in the summer school program.

“Darla is caring and compassionate and will be a good fit for the Mohegan School community,” added Smith.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com