Shelton school, bus company officials meet over parent concerns

SHELTON — Parents’ anger over overcrowded buses, missed stops and late runs, along with allegations a 5-year-old dropped off alone in downtown, spurred school and bus company officials to meet Friday.
Board of Education Chair Kathy Yolish said she and fellow school representatives, Superintendent Ken Saranich, school Chief of Operations Carole Pannozzo and the board’s Building, Grounds and Transportation Chair John Fitzgerald met for two hours with Shelton Student Transportation Services Director Ken Nappi.