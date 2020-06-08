Shelton school committee eyes multiple grad ceremonies in July

Brad Horrigan | New Haven Register. Shelton, Connecticut : The 2019 Shelton High School graduation.

SHELTON — While nothing is final, it appears high school graduation ceremonies will be held in July.

The Board of Education’s newly formed Ad Hoc Graduation Committee, comprised of administrators, board members, parents and students, will hold a Zoom meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss formal plans for what could be several smaller ceremonies over several days. The meeting can viewed on the Shelton public school website.

“We are discussing smaller in-person ceremonies, more than one per day, spread over a few days, each with a virtual component,” said interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

The committee appears set on holding any ceremony after July 6, the date which Gov. Ned Lamont says schools can hold graduation events with no more than 150 people in one location.

In all, there are 356 seniors graduating this year. The committee said it hopes to allow each student to bring two guests.

Speeches would be filmed before the event and shown remotely.

The committee has sent out surveys to seniors asking whether they plan to attend, considering potential conflicts and those who remain fearful of attending large events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Board member Amanda Kilmartin said that all committee members should realize whatever final decision is made, “someone will be unhappy. There is no perfect solution, but we will do the best we can do under the circumstances we have been given.”

In a survey compiled before Lamont’s recent order about graduation ceremony sizes starting in July, 117 students responded: 56 chose days in August, with a wait-and-see approach on what executive orders will be in place. Another 31 selected days in July.

For parents, 149 responded, with 62 choosing July, 49 August and 33 June, which would include a drive-by graduation with virtual component.

