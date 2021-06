SHELTON — The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy girls' basketball team spent Friday celebrating their unbeaten season— and the memory of one of their own.

The team, after raising the banner recognizing its 2019-20 undefeated regular season campaign, joined with the school community to remember parent and coach Jim McKenna, who died in a motor vehicle accident in January.

Coaches Aurelio Gracia and Mike Wilson, Athletic Director Dennis Kelly and Head of School Lisa Lanni all offered tributes to McKenna, who Lanni called a “valued member of the HTCA family.”

McKenna, a North Haven resident, was killed in a crash early New Year's Day in Hamden. His vehicle was hit head-on by another driver who crossed the double yellow center markings on Whitney Avenue, according to Hamden police.

“His love of sports and HTCA was only surpassed by the love of his family, especially daughter Angelina,” Lanni added. “His legacy will be forever remembered with the plaque presented to his family and to HTCA. His presence will be sorely missed but his love will remain constant.”

McKenna’s daughter, Angelina, and her mother, Gina McKay, also offered tributes at the ceremony.

Kelly called the ceremony a perfect way to honor a talented basketball team to which McKenna had dedicated a significant part of his life.

“Angelina stole the show,” Kelly said, referring to the stories she told of her father and their times together on the road to games and tournaments. “She talked about all the moments. A lot of parenting goes on on those long car rides.

“She elevated everyone in the gym … she just made us all smile. It was wonderful,” Kelly added.

Kelly called McKenna a “fully committed father, loyal friend, upstanding patriot, fine gentleman. This is one of those times when there are simply no words, no explanations. Only love, unending remembrance, prayer and support.”

McKenna, 55, spent his career in law enforcement with Metro-North Police, retiring as a deputy inspector.

Kelly established a GoFundMe page for Angelina to aid in her long-term educational needs. The page has raised nearly $21,000 as of June 7.

