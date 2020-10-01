Shelton school news

The following students earned academic recognition.

Adam T. Kosturko of Shelton graduated from the University of Rhode Island in May with a degree in sociology and criminal justice. Kosturko also made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the university.

Five Shelton residents graduated from Roger Williams University this past spring. Taylor Anderson graduated cum laude with a B.S. in management, Liam Keary graduated with a B.S. in management, Brendan Stewart graduated with a B.S. in marketing, Natalie Tuccillo graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in finance and Justin Widomski graduated cum laude with a B.S. in finance.

Nardin R. Sayoufi of Shelton has been named to second honors on the Clark University dean's list. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

Alayna Tadduni of Shelton has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Two Shelton residents graduated from Hofstra University this past spring and summer. Tierney Hall earned a bachelor of arts in public relations, and Kristin Soltis earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting.