Shelton school's lessons highlight inclusion, acceptance

SHELTON — For Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost, inclusion is key — as important as reading, writing and arithmetic — when educating students, whether it be in a classroom or in a virtual setting.
For the past three years, Yost said the kindergarten through fourth-grade school has created a school-wide theme with multicultural lessons and activities that are integrated into the daily curriculum. This year, that theme has been globalization, which Yost said could not be more perfect in a world faced with a pandemic and a country facing so much divisiveness.