Shelton schools are back in session
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8
New Principal John Coppola greets students as they are dropped of for the first day of school at Mohegan Elementary School.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of8
Students arrive for the first day of school at Mohegan Elementary School, in Shelton, Conn. Sept. 6, 2022.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8
Students arrive for the first day of school at Mohegan Elementary School in Shelton, on Tuesady, September 6.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of8
Special education teacher Anabella Testani greets students as they get of a bus for the first day of school at Mohegan Elementary School, in Shelton, Conn. Sept. 6, 2022.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8
Kristen Santilli, right, director of curriculum, hugs a student as she and special education teacher Anabella Testani greet students as they get of a bus for the first day of school at Mohegan Elementary School, in Shelton, Conn. Sept. 6, 2022.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of8
Students braved the rain in their return to school Tuesday. Among the new arrivals are principals John Copolla and Donato Piselli at Mohegan and Perry Hill schools, respectively. Coppola was one of the many staff members that greeted students at Mohegan School, above, Tuesday.