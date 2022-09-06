Skip to main content
News

Shelton schools are back in session

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

New Principal John Coppola greets students as they are dropped of for the first day of school at Mohegan Elementary School.
1of8

New Principal John Coppola greets students as they are dropped of for the first day of school at Mohegan Elementary School.

Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

Students braved the rain in their return to school Tuesday. Among the new arrivals are principals John Copolla and Donato Piselli at Mohegan and Perry Hill schools, respectively. Coppola was one of the many staff members that greeted students at Mohegan School, above, Tuesday.