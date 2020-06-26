Shelton schools awarded $10K Lockheed Martin grant

The Shelton Board of Education offices. The Shelton Board of Education offices. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton schools awarded $10K Lockheed Martin grant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The school district will be adding to its Chromebook collection thanks to a $10,000 grant from Lockheed Martin.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith told the Board of Education of the recently awarded grant during its virtual meeting Wednesday. She said the money would be used to purchase additional Chromebooks to assist with distance learning.

Smith said she was contacted by Lockheed Martin’s Community Relations team.

“They wanted to provide a grant to support distance learning efforts,” said Smith.

Smith wrote and submitted the grant to address challenges the district has faced during the pandemic.

“Since our district is not a one-to-one device district, it is difficult to offer synchronous learning,” said Smith. “There have been challenges providing devices to students and staff during this pandemic and challenges having some students remain engaged and complete assignments with the devices they used.

“All educators know that with even the best distance learning plan, if students and staff do not have appropriate devices, a loss of skills will be experienced,” added Smith.

Smith said the submitted grant included the district purchasing Lenovo Chromebooks and non-contact thermometers. She said that, since the grant was submitted, the district has been able to secure the thermometers so all funds will be dedicated to the purchase of Chromebooks.

“These resources will assist us in running improved virtual learning in the fall,” said Smith.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com