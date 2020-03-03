Shelton schools celebrate wonders of reading

SHELTON — Reading was the order of the day Monday as all Shelton schools participated in the national Read Across America Day.

Read Across America is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997. One part of the project is National Read Across America Day, an observance in the United States held on the school day closest to March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

From local leaders to mystery readers to board games, each local public school made its mark on a day that celebrates the wonders of reading. Long Hill School welcomed the city’s police, fire and EMS members to read to the youngsters.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith, her first day on her new job, spent the morning reading to students at Shelton Intermediate School before stopping by Mohegan School to help usher in the school’s month-long reading program and reading to pre-K students.

Mohegan School, which kicked off its month-long reading incentive program, also featured a visit from the Gaelhawks champion robotics team. The team built a robot that grabbed rolled balls and tossed them back to the students. Some Gaelhawks team members talked about robotics with fourth graders, while others went into classrooms and read to the younger students.

Perry Hill School opened the day’s celebration with classes cracking out board games from Trouble to Clue, dominoes to Scrabble, with word and card games thrown in for good measure. The day ended with students reading — and it seemed the youngsters were delighted, especially since March 2 was also crazy dress up day.

Perry Hill School started including board games on the community reading day last year, and, according to school reading consultant Cara Foley, “it was such a success, we decided to do it again.”

