Shelton schools closed until further notice

SHELTON — Shelton schools will be closed Friday, March 13 and remain that way until further notice, according to interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

Smith, in a statement released on the school district’s website, said the decision was made “for the safety of our students, staff and community.”

Administrators will report on a regular schedule.

Smith said families that do not have access to a computer — and did not receive a device Thursday from their school and would like a device — should call the school’s HelpDesk at 203-924-6530 option 1.

Further information about supplemental learning will be available on the Shelton Public Schools website. Smith also asked parents to check the district website and Facebook page frequently for updates.

“Please continue to take care of yourself and your family during this crisis,” Smith urged.

