Shelton schools’ food distribution continues over spring break

Rich Sandmann, executive chef with Whitsons Culinary Group, school food provider for the Shelton school system, hands out bagged lunches and breakfasts to a family outside Shelton High School in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

SHELTON — Food distribution will continue through the coming vacation, said interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

The school district, in conjunction with Whitsons Food Service, will continue to offer bagged breakfast and lunch free of charge for all students 18 and under enrolled in the Shelton Public Schools and Holy Trinity Catholic Academy in Shelton, on Good Friday, April 10, and every weekday next week.

Distance learning will not take place Friday or next week, April 13 to 17. Distance learning will begin again on Monday, April 20.

Food may be picked up Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, in the Shelton High School bus loop.

“We ask everyone to practice social distancing when reporting to the bus loop,” Smith said.

On Friday, families will receive breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday. Some items may need to be refrigerated. People are asked to bring a bag with them to transport their food.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, the high school’s Meadow Street gates will be closed in order to keep the flow of traffic on Meadow Street moving. All participants may enter and exit the high school grounds via the North Constitution Boulevard entrance.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com