Shelton schools get 'long overdue' curriculum upgrade

SHELTON — School staffers returned this year to full days of instruction with a revamped curriculum — the first such in-depth changes made in a decade.
Superintendent Ken Saranich and Kristen Santilli, district-wide director of curriculum, instruction and data, said the district’s addition of Eureka Math Squared and Wit and Wisdom brings consistency of instruction across the district in all grade levels. Wit and Wisdom is now used up to eighth grade, while the math is currently being used up to sixth grade, with a pilot program running in grades 7 and 8.