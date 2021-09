SHELTON - City schools are partnering with the Naugatuck Valley Health District to host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday.

The clinic, which will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Shelton Intermediate School gymnasium, is for anyone 12 years and older as well as any eligible household family members. A parent or guardian must be present for the student to be vaccinated.

State data shows that nearly 52 percent of those age 12 to 17, or about 1,610 residents, have received one dose as of Aug. 26 and 45 percent have received two doses.

Registration for vaccines is available online and must include information for each person seeking a vaccine.

Those attending are asked to wear loose fitting shirts where the upper arm can be easily exposed. People will be required to sit and wait for an observation period after being vaccinated. Second doses will be scheduled prior to leaving the clinic.

