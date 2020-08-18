Shelton schools in-person classes begin Sept. 8

SHELTON — Students will return to classrooms on Sept. 8.

The updated 2020-21 school calendar has been posted to the school district webpage. Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said the Board of Education decided, rather than start on Sept. 4 before the Labor Day holiday, it chose to push the opening to Sept. 8, with a day added to year’s end.

The Board of Education, at its meeting last week, approved the administration’s recommendation that schools return under a hybrid plan, combining in-person and distance learning until a point where health officials determine a full return is possible.

The hybrid plan calls for all students in grades pre-K through 12 to receive in-school instruction two days per week. All students will participate in distance learning Mondays, with students with last names A to L in school Tuesdays and Thursdays and students M to Z in school Wednesdays and Fridays.

The annual convocation is planned for Aug. 26, with teacher professional development days on Aug. 27-28, Aug. 31, and Sept. 1-2.

The tentative last day of school in June 11.

