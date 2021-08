SHELTON — The police department is increasing its presence at the schools this coming year.

Two police officers will also act as school resource officers, joining Officer John Staples, who has spearheaded the department’s city-wide crime prevention program in addition to his duties as SRO. The other SROs will be Officers Kenny Giangregorio and Timothy Greene.

Superintendent Ken Saranich informed the Board of Education at its meeting Wednesday of the additional SROs — what he calls a collaboration between the district and police Chief Shawn Sequeira.

“This is great for the school system,” Saranich said, noting that this adds a level of protection for the students in addition to the educational portion of the position. “We’re extremely excited to have three school resource officers.”

Saranich said there will be an SRO at the high school, one split between Perry Hill and Shelton Intermediate schools, and one who will float between all five elementary schools.

“This is really about relationship building with students,” Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said.

Saranich said the school resource officers are on site to ensure safety but also to build relationships with the students. Officers with the older grade levels are integrated into the health classes, participate in counseling groups and other early intervention programs.

Shelton police have normally had one or two school resource officers. Sequeira added that officers routinely patrol the schools as well.

