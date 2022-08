SHELTON — Pandemic relief funds continue to be a windfall for the city.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Wednesday, approved spending more than $544,000 on items ranging from Chromebooks to building repairs for the school system — with the money coming from the more than $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding available to the city.

To date, the city’s Finance Department states that Shelton has received just over $8.1 million in ARPA funds, with more than $4.7 million allocated for various city projects.

Department records show some $3.4 million remains available to the city, with another $3.9 million still expected to be received in the future.

The funds approved Wednesday by the aldermen were allocated in two separate votes.

The first vote, for $129,545, was for projects, including work on the bleachers at Shelton High School, storage sheds at Perry Hill and Sunnyside schools, cafeteria tables at Shelton Intermediate, and painting the walls and ceiling in the high school gymnasium.

The second vote, which was specifically noted for school technology, was for $414,502, covering the purchase of Chromebooks for fifth and seventh graders ($368,000) and a new cafeteria point of sale (POS) system ($46,502).

To date, the aldermen have allocated $692,950 to sewer system repairs; $2 million for road repairs; $49,600 for city security system and alarm coverage; and $975,000 for the purchase of both 55 Blacks Hill Road and 56 Blacks Hill Road — properties needed for construction of the Constitution Boulevard extension.

